FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 77-year-old Colorado man has been charged with murder after his arrest following an argument in Fremont that erupted into deadly gunfire Tuesday evening.
The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Franklin Earl Lynch on Thursday with one count of murder, and numerous enhancements, including the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Fremont police said officers were dispatched to a call in the area of the 40000 block of Lindenwood St. around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. As officers were responding, the incident was upgraded to a shooting with several callers advising police that the victim was lying on the ground.
Meanwhile, Lynch also called dispatch, telling them that he had shot the victim and was awaiting the arrival of officers. Lynch was taken into custody after he surrendered his firearm.
The officers and medical personnel provided medical aid to the 34-year-old victim; but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
During the investigation it was determined that a disturbance had occurred and escalated into a shooting. Lynch provided a limited statement to detectives. Several witness statements have also been taken.
Detectives were still trying to determine a motive.
If anyone has information regarding the case, they were asked to contact Detective Jacob Blass at 510-790-6900 or via email jblass@fremont.gov. We also accept and welcome anonymous tips. To send a web tip, go to https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5788118 or text your tip, by typing TIP FREMONTPD followed by your short message to 888777.