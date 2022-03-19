SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital officials asked for the public’s help Saturday in identifying a patient they were treating.
Hospital officials said the man was admitted to ZSFGH on March 18 at approximately 3:00 a.m. and was in the area of Seventh and Market streets in San Francisco.
They describe the man as being a white male between the age of 40 and 50 years old, is approximately 6’ 1” tall and weighs
about 180 pounds.
He has a goatee and partially shaved head. He also has a tribal sun tattoo on his left shoulder.
If you have information about the person’s identity, please call 628-206-8063, or email DPH.Press@sfdph.org.