OAKLAND (KPIX) — This weekend marks the beginning of Oakland Restaurant Week which is normally held in January but was postponed because of the pandemic. Now, restaurants across the city are optimistic about brighter days ahead.

Oakland Restaurant Week celebrates the city’s status as a genuine food destination. More than 90 restaurants are offering special deals on special dishes.

“All the champs are coming out!” said Visit Oakland CEO Peter Gamez. “The chefs are really putting some amazing specials on their menu to bring back people and celebrate that we’re out, we’re eating and that we’re ready to show off Oakland again!”

Home of Chicken and Waffles, across the tracks from Jack London Square, deals in everyday comfort food, like a special called “Keith’s Tackle,” which includes a waffle, fried chicken and mac and cheese.

“You have to exercise, though, if you come to me every day,” restaurant founder Derreck Johnson said with a laugh. “Yeah, you’ve got to work out a little bit more.”

Oakland resident Monique Ussery was up for the challenge but admits getting back to restaurants does take some getting used to.

“Before COVID, I used to dine out a lot, lot, lot,” she said. “Since it’s been COVID-19, I eat at home a lot and I cook at home a lot more but I still like to come out and eat.”

Johnson said that, over the past 18 years, he’s watched Oakland’s culinary scene bring a new life to the city.

“Restaurants play a huge role in giving identity, because it gives culture,” he said. “Food is culture, food is art, food is entertainment and food is also a fellowship gathering place. So it’s a place where you can meet people, see people from all walks of life, all underneath one roof.”

Across town, in the Lakeshore District, Shakewell is serving up Mediterranean food with a Spanish influence — savory flatbread wraps and paella cooked in a wood-fired pizza oven. Co-owner and general manager Tim Nugent is proud that he was able to survive the pandemic by building an outdoor space and navigate the ups and downs of online sales.

“To create what we did, with what the system allowed, we did it,” he said. “And we’re going to continue to do it. It’s just forward from here.”

After two years, he’s seeing full houses again and he hopes that Restaurant Week will be a clarion call to those who have stayed away for too long.

“We are back,” said Nugent. “We have a business. We have a neighborhood and a community that is supporting us once again. To get here — it’s like, finally, the light at the end of the tunnel! So, get out there again during Restaurant Week and support us all.”

Oakland Restaurant Week lasts ten days, March 18 – 27.

WEBLINK: More information and a full list of participating restaurants