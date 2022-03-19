OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man died after he was shot and then struck by a car and two others were wounded at an East Oakland sideshow early Saturday morning, police said.

Hundreds of vehicles were massed and gunfire was ringing out as officers tried to respond to a report of an individual down in the roadway at 42nd Avenue and Interstate 880 at 2:45 a.m., according to police.

After assembling enough officers to safety enter the area, the officers found a man with what police described as massive trauma to his body. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was discovered to also be suffering from what was apparently a gunshot wound or wounds, according to police.

The victim, an Oakland resident, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Two unrelated shootings that took place at the sideshow are also being investigated, according to police. The two men, residents of Concord and Vallejo, went on their own to the hospital with gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The name of the man who died will not be released until his family can be reached, according to police.

Oakland police homicide investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death. Anyone with information can contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950.

