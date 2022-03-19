Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters successfully battled a two-alarm fire that raged in Joaquin Miller Park Saturday morning, a battalion chief said.

Firefighters from Oakland and East Bay Regional Parks responded to a report of smoke around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, according to Battalion Chief Demond Simmons.

It took about an hour to find the fire, which turned out to be in Joaquin Miller Park in mixed vegetation, Simmons said.

Fire in Joaquin Miller Park

Oakland crews battle Mar. 19 fire in Joaquin Miller Park. (Oakland Fire Dept. Photo)

The fire raged across heavy vegetation. The battalion chief estimated that it spread across an area about 100 feet by 100 feet.

There were no reported injuries and there was no threat to any homes, according to Simmons.

The cause is under investigation.

