SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Moments after Michigan State escaped with a 74-73 first round NCAA victory over Davidson, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green took to social media to trash talk teammate Steph Curry.

Green is among the Spartans all-time stars while Curry was a standout at Davidson. The two have been teammates on the Warriors for the last 10 years and have won three NBA titles together.

But there is nothing like a little lockerroom good natured rivalry.

“Steph we’ll be seeing you showing up soon with that Sparty costume on,” Green said with a smile. “I’m going to order you a Draymond Green Michigan State jersey or you can wear my Final Four jersey.”

Apparently, there was also a watch involved.

Currently, Curry is sidelined at least two weeks with a sprained ligament in his left foot so it’s not certain when the bet will be paid off.

The reigning scoring champion underwent an MRI exam that revealed the injury and he is scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team said Friday.

A two-week absence for Curry would sideline him until the final five games of the regular season for Golden State, which is third in the Western Conference.

Curry went down with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter of a 110-88 home loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night when Marcus Smart made a diving lunge and landed on the two-time MVP’s lower leg. Curry grimaced in pain and hobbled along before exiting on the next dead ball moments later at the 4:09 mark.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr didn’t like the move by Smart, calling it a “dangerous” play.