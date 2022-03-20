SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews in San Jose are investigating a three-alarm residential structure fire that left at least one person dead, according to authorities.
The San Jose Fire Department Twitter account posted that the three-alarm fire was reported at a home on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive at around 10:12 a.m. Crews battled the blaze for nearly two hours before brining it under control.
The initial tweet stated that one patient was transported with burn injuries to an area hospital.

UPDATE: Wilsham Dr. fire under control 1157 hrs – 1 deceased victim located inside the structure. Cause of fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Vln6Yozx4C
— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 20, 2022
An update after the fire was brought under control shortly before noon confirmed that one deceased victim was found inside the home. Fire officials have not said if that was the same person who was initially reported as being hospitalized.
The cause of the fatal fire is under investigation.