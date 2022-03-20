CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wrong-way driver traveling west on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County early Sunday collided head-on with a vehicle, killing both drivers according to authorities.

CHP said at about 3:41 a.m., officers learned of a wrong way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge at Cummings Skyway. The wrong way vehicle, a Honda SUV, continued westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Tesla Model 3 traveling in the correct direction on I-80, just west of Pomona Street.

Both vehicles sustained major damage and came to rest within the eastbound lanes with the Tesla overturned and the Honda SUV nearly on top of it. Moments later, a Toyota Camry traveling eastbound collided into the damaged vehicles. After that collision, the Honda and the Tesla became fully engulfed in flames.

A look at the earlier, deadly #accident blocking all lanes in #Crockett, 80 eastbound after Cummings Skyway. No estimated time to open lanes. Photo courtesy Cal Trans. #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/YsFFS596N1 — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) March 20, 2022

The driver and sole occupant of both the Honda and the Tesla sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene. Eastbound lanes of I-80 were The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries. All lanes of I-80 eastbound were blocked for several hours as authorities investigating the collision, creating a major traffic back-up. All lanes had reopened as of about 7:45 a.m.

All lanes of 80 east in Crockett are now open after an earlier, deadly #accident had lanes closed since just after 3:30 this morning. #KCBSTraffic https://t.co/Ro1sstxZae — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) March 20, 2022

CHP said they did not know at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor. The fatal incident is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision, the wrong way vehicle prior to the collision, or the events leading up to the collision, is asked to contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980. Thank you.