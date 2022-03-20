WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police in the East Bay arrested a Hercules man early Saturday after Walnut Creek officers caught him for reckless driving and felony evasion, according to authorities.
Police said that at around midnight Friday, officers saw a number of cars loitering at a gas station. Being aware of sideshow activity happening in the Bay Area during the weekend, officers were hoping to identify and quickly stop any reckless driving before it got out of control.
Before the officers could investigate what was going on, a silver Infiniti sedan accelerated out of the gas station at a high rate of speed, fleeing the area at over 80 miles per hour. Units coordinated the last known area of the vehicle and located it after it sped through a red light.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the driver refused to pull over, leading police on a brief pursuit. Officers were able to deploy a StarChase GPS tracker onto the suspect vehicle, allowing police to terminate the pursuit out of public safety concerns and track the car remotely.
Officers tracked the car to a quiet Lafayette neighborhood and saturated the area. After seeing a suspicious van leaving the dark remote area near where the suspect vehicle was located, officers conducted a stop on the van and found the driver of the Infiniti.
The suspect driver, identified as 23-year-old Ray Corbin of Hercules, was arrested for various charges including reckless driving and felony evasion. The Infiniti was later located and impounded, police said.