SAN FRANCISCO (CBS Sports) — Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation after he experienced swelling to his injured right knee, according to reports.
Earlier this month, the Golden State big man was assigned to the franchise’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz in order to continue his rehab. After he appeared in three games, and averaged 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds, the Warriors recalled Wiseman, but his return to the floor has hit yet another snag.
The young center has been temporarily shut down due to right knee swelling, according to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic. There is no official timetable for his return, nor has the team officially decided on his status moving forward. The second-year big man played in just 39 games last season and has been out with a torn meniscus since last April.