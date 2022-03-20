RICHMOND (CBS SF) — More than 500 workers at Chevron’s Richmond refinery will likely strike just after midnight Monday after members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 5 voted down Chevron’s most recent contract proposal.

According to a press release from USW, the union “encouraged Chevron to return to the bargaining table, but it refused, forcing workers to give notice of their intent to begin an unfair labor practice strike on March 21 at 12:01 a.m.”

The previous contract between the union and Chevron expired Feb. 1, and members have since been working on a rolling 24-hour extension.

USW said in a statement it “reached a pattern agreement with the oil industry on wages and working conditions on Feb. 25, but each of the approximately 200 participating units also bargain over local issues before ratifying their individual contracts.”

Chevron responded in an e-mail to KPIX:

Unfortunately, the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 5 has called for a strike at Chevron Richmond which is expected to go into effect the evening of March 20. We believe our contract offer is fair, competitive, and responsive to USW concerns. We have negotiated in good faith for months, reaching two tentative agreements that were rejected by the union, and we are ready to continue discussions with USW so we can reach an equitable agreement. However, the union’s demands exceeded what the company believes to be reasonable and moved beyond what was agreed to as part of the national pattern bargaining agreement. Currently in California, six of the nine USW-represented locations have ratified agreements with the same pattern wages and terms, and this includes two Bay Area employers (P66 and Martinez Refining). Chevron Richmond is fully prepared to continue normal operations to safely and reliably provide the products that consumers need. We anticipate no issues in maintaining a reliable supply of products to the market. Chevron remains committed to safe operations for our workers and communities.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report