SAN RAMON (BCN) — Police in San Ramon said Sunday that while they’ve been unable to locate two teens reported as runaways they believe the girls are in good health.
Marybel "Ruby" Gonzales, 16, and Aaminah "Mina" Khan have been sighted and are believed to be in communication with other local youths via social media, police said Sunday.
The girls were reported missing by their families last week.
Ruby is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black zip-up sweater and black Converse shoes. Mina is 5 feet tall, has black shoulder-length hair and black eyes, and was last seen wearing baggy jeans and a hooded sweatshirt. Both had black backpacks with them, according to police.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the San Ramon Police Department at (925) 973-2779. Tips can be anonymous and can be sent via text to (925) 232-0880.
