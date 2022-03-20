STOCKTON (BCN) — An early morning shooting Sunday left one man dead and another injured in Stockton, police said.
Officers received reports at 1:06 a.m. of a person shot in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue.READ MORE: At Least 1 Dead in Fatal 3-Alarm San Jose House Fire
A 31-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital where he died.
A 24-year-old man who was also shot was taken to a hospital by another person and is expected to survive, according to police.READ MORE: San Ramon Police Search for Two Still-Missing Runaway Teens
No suspect information or motive has been found by homicide detectives investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.MORE NEWS: 2 Dead After Fiery Wrong-Way, Head-On Collision on I-80 in Contra Costa
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.