OAKLAND (KPIX) — When Andrea Peet left the start line of the Oakland Marathon, she was actually nearing the end of a grand quest.

In 2014, the Raleigh, North Carolina native was a strong, active 33-year-old. She had recently finished a half-Ironman competition when she began tripping over her own toes. Eight months later, she needed a cane to walk. Andrea was diagnosed with ALS, the degenerative condition known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. She lived with it for five years until she made the choice to really start living.

“I decided I wanted to do the craziest challenge I could think of,” she said. “And that was a marathon in all 50 states.”

Oakland was Andrea’s 48th race in her 50-marathon challenge. She rides a recumbent tricycle and has competed in big cities and small towns all across America, raising more than $700,000 for ALS research.

As she nears her goal, she admitted she had her doubts when it all began.

“I never actually, really thought that I would be here,” Andrea said. “It was just a way to say, ‘am I going to live my life and not be afraid of what is coming?’ I’m just living. I’m living as fully as I can.”

That message of living life to its fullest resonates with countless people Andrea has met along the way. Her husband David marvels at how she can inspire others.

“I can’t imagine what the number of people is that she has affected, just by being present, by deciding to wake up and race that morning so many times,” he said. “All you really need, I hope her story shows, is that spirit. And the body and the message will follow, no matter what condition they’re in.”

Crossing finish lines has become a way of keeping her journey going and Andrea said her quest has changed the way she looks at life’s misfortunes.

“I used to believe that everything happens for a reason. I don’t believe that anymore,” she said. “Now, I believe that things happen and it’s up to us to give it a reason, to make something good come out of a tragedy.”

With her 48th marathon complete, two more await her — in Brooklyn and in Alaska.

For more information about Andrea’s quest visit: http://www.TeamDrea.org