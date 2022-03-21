CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Several major Apple services were being impacted due to a service outage Monday morning.
According to the Cupertino-based company’s System Status page, the outage was affecting nearly two dozen services as of 11:10 a.m. Several iCloud services were down, including iCloud Calendar, iCloud Drive and iCloud Mail, along with Web Apps.READ MORE: San Jose Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Mother
The outage was also impacting some users of the App Store, Apple Music, the Apple TV+ streaming service along with Apple Maps.
READ MORE: UPDATE: Oakland Firefighters Knock Down Fire at 'Tiny Homes' Community by Lake Merritt
Services that remain up include Apple Pay, FaceTime, iMessage and Siri. As of 12:30 p.m., Apple reported iCloud services and Maps have since been restored.
The company did not specify the cause behind the outage.MORE NEWS: 2 Men Killed In Separate Oakland Shootings Minutes Apart
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.