WATCH LIVE:Senate Confirmation Hearings for Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:App Store, Apple, Apple Maps, Apple Music, iCloud, Service Outage

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Several major Apple services were being impacted due to a service outage Monday morning.

According to the Cupertino-based company’s System Status page, the outage was affecting nearly two dozen services as of 11:10 a.m. Several iCloud services were down, including iCloud Calendar, iCloud Drive and iCloud Mail, along with Web Apps.

READ MORE: San Jose Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Mother

The outage was also impacting some users of the App Store, Apple Music, the Apple TV+ streaming service along with Apple Maps.

Screenshot of Apple services down as of 11:10 a.m. on March 21, 2022. (Apple)

Screenshot of Apple services down as of 11:10 a.m. on March 21, 2022. (Apple)

READ MORE: UPDATE: Oakland Firefighters Knock Down Fire at 'Tiny Homes' Community by Lake Merritt

Services that remain up include Apple Pay, FaceTime, iMessage and Siri. As of 12:30 p.m., Apple reported iCloud services and Maps have since been restored.

The company did not specify the cause behind the outage.

MORE NEWS: 2 Men Killed In Separate Oakland Shootings Minutes Apart

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.