SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s red line service is not running due to power issues between Richmond and Millbrae/SFO, BART officials announced early Monday.
Officials advise travelers to use the orange line, which runs from Richmond to Berryessa station, or the yellow line for service between Antioch and SFO and transfer to MacArthur station for SFO or transfer at 19th St./Oakland toward Richmond.
No estimate was provided for a resumption of the red line service. Visit BART.gov for real-time service updates.