OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Transit officials with BART announced Monday evening that service to the Red line between Richmond and Millbrae — which has been interrupted by electrical problems earlier this month — would be restored Tuesday.

The announcement noted that both the Red (Richmond-Millbrae) and Orange (Richmond-Berryessa) line trains will be running shorter five-car trains rather than the usual 10-car trains.

A tweet regarding the service restoration said that the power cable break that occurred earlier in March limits BART’s ability to run full service on both the Red and Orange lines with 10-car trains. Riders are advised that the shorter trains will be stopping in the middle of station platforms.

🚨 Red line service between Richmond and Millbrae will be restored Tuesday!🚨 Red (Richmond-Millbrae) and Orange (Richmond-Berryessa) line trains will run with five cars. 5-car trains stop at the center of the platform so don't wait at the ends. — BART (@SFBART) March 22, 2022

“Restoring the Red line will help alleviate crowding by offering more frequency and by eliminating the need to transfer to the Yellow line for transbay service, despite running shorter trains,” the announcement read.

BART will continue to run the shorter five-car trains while crews repair and eventually replace power cables.

Both the Red and Orange line will be running on the regular published schedule, including Red line trips to SFO via Millbrae, BART officials said.

BART crews are reconfiguring trains Monday night with the goal of having full Red line service when BART opens Tuesday morning.

In the event of cancelled Red line trains during this transition, riders are advised to take an Orange line train and transfer as needed the same way. The agency expects to be running full Red line service by Tuesday afternoon.

Additional information can be found on the BART.gov website.