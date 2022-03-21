MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN/CBS SF) — A person was struck by a Caltrain in Mountain View on Monday night, a spokesperson for the agency said. Caltrain has not released the condition of the person.
Southbound train .132 struck an individual who was trespassing on the tracks between San Antonio Station and Rengstorff Avenue at 8:55 p.m., the agency said.
The tracks were shut down while emergency personnel were on scene. By 10:15, both north and southbound tracks were operating at full speed.
There were approximately 60 passengers onboard train .132, with no reported injuries onboard.
