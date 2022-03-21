REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Dozens of Ukrainians and their supporters showed up at the San Mateo County Center in Redwood City to pray for Ukraine and call others to action.

“When I hear kids – our kids, American kids, Ukrainian kids, they’re playing over there, they’re laughing. That’s what Ukrainian kids should do right now, under the peaceful sky, but they’re killing Ukrainian kids.” said Castro Valley resident Julia Kosivchuk.

They made emotional statements before a crowd of supporters carrying Ukrainian flags and sunflowers in a show of solidarity. The prayer vigil was hosted in partnership with the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council, St. Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in San Francisco and the Ukrainian School of San Francisco.

The rally’s mission was to educate people about the current state of events and inspire others to help.

People sang and carried signs, one read “Putin, hands off Ukraine,” and another read “Defend air space over Ukraine.”

“Today, we gather to pray for a peaceful end to Vladimir Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, to pray for the one million refugees who have been forced to flee their homes,” said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.

Right now, he says there are 10,000 Ukrainian Americans living in the Bay Area.

The Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco said his role has completely changed since Russia’s war in Ukraine began.

“Before our goal was to promote Ukraine here in the Bay Area and California as the modern country, like here in Silicon Valley… but right now everything we do is to deliver the message to people at events like today of what’s happening in Ukraine and how everyone can support Ukraine,” said Dmytro Kushneruk.

The consulate is also coordinating humanitarian aid and prepared to help Ukrainian refugees. Kushneruk encouraged voters to reach out to their elected officials so the U.S. can impose a no-fly zone.

President Biden has voiced his opposition to the creation of a no-fly zone, warning that such a step by the us and NATO allies would escalate the ongoing war.

“I feel very terrible about what is happening to my homeland, and let’s hope that this ends very soon,” said a young speaker at the event.

There will be another rally next Sunday at Crissy Field in San Francisco in support of Ukraine.