SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – One person was injured in San Francisco Monday after slamming their car into a building on Turk Street.
Sometime after 4 p.m., a red SUV drove up onto the sidewalk and smashed into the exterior wall of a brick apartment building on the 1900 block of Turk.
Video showed the scene near Turk Street and Broderick, revealing that the front of the car was completely smashed.
Crews said they used the jaws of life to rescue the driver, who was trapped in the car and suffered serious injuries.
Authorities did not provide any additional details regarding the circumstances of the accident.
Video from Chopper 5 indicated that a tow truck had removed the red SUV from the front of the building by around 5:30 p.m., with noticeable damage done to the structure.