SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The family of a stabbing victim killed on the streets of San Francisco in 2014 has been waiting an unusually long time for justice.

Monday was the first day of the Luis Guiterrez murder trial.

That name may not ring a bell for many, but for the victim’s family, the time it has taken to get to this point has been an agonizing and emotional journey.

ALSO READ: San Francisco Tips Scales In Homicide Cases Delayed For Years

“They’re ripping off the band-aid. I’m bleeding all over again,” said Sherry Baltodano.

Baltodano has been waiting patiently. It’s been seven and a half years since her son Ronnie Goodman Junior, 20 years old at the time, was brutally stabbed to death in San Francisco’s Mission District.

“It’s just not fair. Let’s get these cases moved up. Let’s get them out of the way, because families should have to go through what I’ve been through,” said Baltodano.

Soon after police released a surveillance video in 2014, Luis and Javier Gutierrez were charged in the homicide.

Javier Gutierrez accepted a plea deal and is scheduled to be sentenced later this month. Luis Gutierrez is on trial, accused of stabbing Goodman 39 times.

“It means a lot to me. Ronnie was a big part of my life it means a lot to me,” said sister Maylina Baltodano.

It’s common for homicide cases to get delayed before trial. Prosecutors say courtroom availability has been severely limited during the pandemic.

“I can’t explain why a case takes this long to get to trial. There are too many factors, too many variables but this case is a case that needs to be tried. It’s time for the victims’ families to get justice for the victim to get justice. It’s time for there to be accountability,” said San Francisco prosecutor Sean Connolly.

The San Francisco DA’s office says it’s been pushing for more trials to move forward with homicide cases taking top priority.

For Goodman’s family, they’re hoping this long wait for a trial is the path to a long sentence.

“For me that would be him staying in and not being able to do the things that my brother is not able to do. He’s not here, so we’re his voice,” said Baltodano.

The defense says this was not murder or torture but that Gutierrez was “provoked” and acted in self defense.

The victim’s family says they feel “cheated” waiting this long for a trial.

Opening statements were made Monday. The victim’s family says they’ll be here every step of the way.