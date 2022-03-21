SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Fire burned a home in San Leandro early Monday morning, leaving two residents displaced.
The Alameda County Fire Department tweeted a video of the fire at 3:25 a.m., showing flames billowing from the house on Garcia Ave. and Lexington Ave.
ACFD is currently on scene of a house fire on Garcia Ave and Lexington Ave in San Leandro. AVOID THE AREA. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/0LBW1UYCBx
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) March 21, 2022
A subsequent tweet at 5:07 a.m. said the fire had been extinguished and there were no injuries.
The Red Cross was assisting the two residents who were displaced. There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.