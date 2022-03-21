SANTA ROSA (BCN) — A fire displaced six people from a home Sunday night in Santa Rosa.
Crews from the Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to an 11:07 p.m. report of the fire at a residence in the 900 block of Fresno Avenue.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure and that its six residents had escaped without injury.
Crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes, according to a news release issued early Monday by the Santa Rosa Fire Department.
A preliminary investigation indicates the fire started at the rear of the structure, which investigators learned had previously been used as a dog boarding business.
Damage was estimated at $150,000 and the six residents received assistance from the Red Cross.