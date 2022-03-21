RICHMOND (BCN) – A Contra Costa County coroner’s inquest into the death of 47-year-old Ivan Gutzalenko on March 10, 2021 while in the custody of Richmond Police determined that the manner of death was an accident.
Officers responded around 10:35 a.m. to a report of a man damaging property inside a business in the 12600 block of San Pablo Avenue. They found Gutzalenko, who police said stumbled and fell to the ground and appeared to be in medical distress or under the influence of drugs.
Officers placed Gutzalenko in a prone position and one officer placed his knee on his lower back to handcuff him. Police said Gutzalenko was placed on a gurney and taken to a hospital, where he died.
The inquest, convened by Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston last Thursday, at which a jury heard testimony from witnesses, found the death to be accidental. The other three possible determinations were suicide; natural causes; and at the hands of another person, other than by accident.
The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday it’s still doing an independent investigation into the death, as is standard protocol for in-custody deaths in the county. The inquest’s findings will be factored into the investigation.
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office confirmed Monday it's still doing an independent investigation into the death, as is standard protocol for in-custody deaths in the county. The inquest's findings will be factored into the investigation.