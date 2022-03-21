WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court, addressed senators on the first of four days of confirmation hearings on Monday, telling the lawmakers she would “decide cases from a neutral posture” if they approve her nomination to the high court.
“Members of this committee: If I am confirmed, I commit to you that I will work productively to support and defend the Constitution and the grand experiment of American democracy that has endured over these past 246 years,” she told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “During this hearing, I hope that you will see how much I love our country and the Constitution, and the rights that make us free.”
With her family seated behind her, Jackson sat silently for most of the 4.5-hour session as the 22 committee members delivered opening statements and previewed their lines of inquiry for the two days of questioning ahead.