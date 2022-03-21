SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a light pole in Santa Rosa and police were looking for a second motorcyclist who may have been involved in the crash.

Santa Rosa police said the crash happened in the area of Bicentennial Way and Mendocino Ave at around noon Sunday. Officers arrived to find a man in his 50s lying in the roadway near an early 90s Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Medics took the man to the hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators determined the motorcyclist was part of a group of dozens of bikers in the area for an unknown event or ride. The group was headed northbound on Mendocino Ave. and had turned eastbound onto Bicentennial Way. About 200 yards east of Mendocino Ave., the Harley rider lost control and crashed into a light pole on the south side of the roadway. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

According to investigators, there may have been another motorcycle involved in the crash, but the driver did not remain on the scene. Police were seeking the second motorcyclist, described as a White man with a medium to husky build, wearing a brown camouflage shirt, light tan vest, backward hat, and a black helmet with a silver design on it.

He was riding a 90s Enduro motorcycle with a yellow gas tank and white front fender. It also possibly had a faded blue rear fender.

The identity of the deceased motorcyclist was withheld until his family was notified. It was Santa Rosa’s fourth fatal vehicle collision in 2022.

Santa Rosa police urged members of the community with any information about the crash to contact the department via the tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips or directly to Accident Investigator Officer Ferrigno at 707-543-3636.