OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland are at the scene of a fire at a homeless encampment near the southern end of Lake Merritt Monday morning, according to authorities.
The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted the fire at 10:37 a.m. Monday, sharing a Citizen App video that showed the fire producing a large plume of black smoke in the area of 2nd Avenue and East 12th Street.
The post said that the fire was at a “tiny homes” facility for the unhoused.
**Encampment Fire**
2nd Ave & E12th Street. #oakland #oaklandfire 🎥@CitizenAppSFO pic.twitter.com/JWTC3W3Z5a
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 21, 2022
There is no other information currently available regarding the incident from fire officials. Another video shot from above in the area of the fire reported that there was a loud boom. People could be heard shouting at the scene.
Crazy loud boom and fire from the tiny homes here near Lake Merritt in Oakland. Feels like there’s a major fire in the city almost every month #lakemerritt #oakland pic.twitter.com/9nwh3ZpUXE
— anirudh0802 (@anirudh0802) March 21, 2022
AC Transit tweeted that the fire activity has led to a detour around the are for the 1T line to the San Leandro BART station. The bus is not currently stopping at 2nd Avenue in the southbound direction.
Line 1T to San Leandro BART: due to fire dept activity in Oakland, buses are on detour and not stopping at 2nd Avenue SB. Please board at 5th Avenue SB at this time.
— AC Transit (@rideact) March 21, 2022
This is a breaking news story. CBS will provide updates as information is provided.