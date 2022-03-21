WATCH LIVE:Senate Confirmation Hearings for Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Encampment, Lake Merritt, Oakland, Oakland Fire, tiny homes

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland are at the scene of a fire at a homeless encampment near the southern end of Lake Merritt Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted the fire at 10:37 a.m. Monday, sharing a Citizen App video that showed the fire producing a large plume of black smoke in the area of 2nd Avenue and East 12th Street.

READ MORE: 2 Men Killed In Separate Oakland Shootings Minutes Apart

The post said that the fire was at a “tiny homes” facility for the unhoused.

READ MORE: Chevron Richmond Refinery Workers Go On Strike

There is no other information currently available regarding the incident from fire officials. Another video shot from above in the area of the fire reported that there was a loud boom. People could be heard shouting at the scene.

AC Transit tweeted that the fire activity has led to a detour around the are for the 1T line to the San Leandro BART station. The bus is not currently stopping at 2nd Avenue in the southbound direction.

MORE NEWS: Motorcyclist Killed In East San Jose Crash

This is a breaking news story. CBS will provide updates as information is provided.