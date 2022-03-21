DAVENPORT (CBS SF) — A person who fell 100 feet down a cliff at the Davenport Pier Monday morning had to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment, according to authorities.
A Calfire CZU tweet at 10:42 a.m. detailed the rescue. The tweet said that the patient was in stable condition after the fall. They were pulled up from the bottom of the clip using a rope rescue.
SUCCESSFUL CLIFF RESCUE: 1 patient in stable condition after 100 foot fall from cliff at Davenport Pier. Rope rescue used to bring patient up, stable condition. CAL FIRE, Santa Cruz County Fire @santacruz_fire @SantaCruzSO1 @CAStateParksSC @REACHAirMed responded #CaWx #California pic.twitter.com/bQO4eA0Ips
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) March 21, 2022
The patient was loaded into a REACH Air Medical helicopter to be taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities did not provide any details on the circumstances of the fall or the individual’s injuries.
Santa Cruz County Fire, Santa Cruz Fire, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff and California State Park personnel also responded in the rescue.