SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Warmer weather is in store for the region on Tuesday and Wednesday and some areas in the North Bay and on the San Francisco Peninsula could see record temperatures, forecasters said.
A high pressure system settling over the region already began warming the Bay Area on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters said Santa Rosa could reach 85 degrees on Tuesday, breaking a record of 84 degrees set in 1926. In addition, San Francisco International Airport could record 75 degrees, compared to a high of 73 degrees in 1970.
The forecast for inland areas on Tuesday and Wednesday calls for morning lows in the mid-40s to low 50s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.
Along the coast, morning lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, and in the mid-60s to mid-70s during the afternoon.
