ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — More than 45 years after Richard Bischel Sr. was killed in an attempted burglary, Alameda police have announced they have identified a suspect in the cold case murder.
Using the latest DNA technology, the department's new cold case unit was able to positively identify Richard Curley Bernard as the suspect in the case.
“The suspect is deceased, but the family of the victim now knows the identity of the perpetrator, and that law enforcement never stopped looking for him,” said Alameda County Deputy District Attorney Mark Melton.
What makes the case even more unique is the unit that solved it.
In April 2021, the department established a cold case unit comprised of two retired Alameda police sergeants and a retired Alameda police officer.
Over the last 11 months, the unit has been meticulously investigating several unsolved Alameda homicides including the Bischel slaying. The investigators reviewed evidence in the case along with researchers at the Richmond-based Serological Research Institute lab to identify Bernard as the suspect.
On March 16, 1977, the 43-year-old Bischel sustained multiple stab wounds during an attempted burglary, while at home with his young son. He died at the hospital from his injuries.