BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) – Berkeley Police said this week they arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting at Greg Brown Park last month.
Police used security footage to find the suspect — whom they did not name — after being flagged down by a witness at approximately 4:49 p.m. who reported gunfire in the park.
Officers say the shooting occurred on Feb. 25 during a drug deal. At the time of the shooting, a 6-year-old child was inside the park with her babysitter while another parent and child were nearby playing basketball. No one was hurt.
On March 18, officers arrested the suspect. Inside his residence in Berkeley, police say they found a loaded un-serialized handgun (also known as a ghost gun) as well as additional evidence of the crime.
The Alameda County District Attorney has charged the suspect with willfully discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, willfully causing a child to suffer and several criminal enhancements.
