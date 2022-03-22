CALISTOGA (BCN) – The city of Calistoga is warning residents about possible power interruptions nightly starting Tuesday as PG&E tests its utility equipment in the area.
The tests will take place from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for four nights, starting Tuesday and ending early Saturday morning, city officials said.
Residents should prepare for a possible outage by making sure PG&E has their contact information, fully charging their battery and considering adding a battery-powered portable charger to their emergency kit, according to the city.
More safety tips can be found from PG&E at https://www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com/.
