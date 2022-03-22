RICHMOND (CBS SF/AP) — A strike by more than 500 workers at Chevron’s massive Richmond refinery will not impact the flow of gasoline to San Francisco Bay Area gas pumps, according to company officials.

On Monday, picket lines went up on as the union representing machinists, pipefitters, lab technicians and warehouse workers walked off the job at the refinery with a work force of 1,300 workers.

Amid soaring prices at the pump reaching historic levels of $6 or more in Northern California, the company was quick to calm fears that the strike would cause an even more dramatic surge.

“Chevron Richmond is fully prepared to continue normal operations to safely and reliably provide the products that consumers need,” Chevron said in a statement. “We anticipate no issues in maintaining a reliable supply of products to the market.”

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in San Francisco early Tuesday was holding at $5.91 — up nearly $2 from what motorists were paying at this time last year.

The strike comes after workers voted down Chevron’s most recent contract offer and the company refused to return to the bargaining table, the United Steelworkers union said.

Chevron said in a statement Sunday night that it has negotiated with the union for months and believes a contract offered by the company was fair and addressed union concerns.

The union said it had negotiated a national agreement for oil workers on wages and working conditions, but about 200 individual bargaining units still had to negotiate local issues.

USW Local 5 representative B.K. White, a refinery operator who has worked for the company for 29 years, said Chevron failed to address worker fatigue and a lack of staffing.

“If we had more people and could get a better pay rate, maybe our members wouldn’t feel obligated to come in and work as many as 70 hours a week to make ends meet. We don’t believe that is safe,” White said.

Chevron said that in Richmond, the union’s demands “exceeded what the company believes to be reasonable and moved beyond what was agreed to as part of the national pattern bargaining agreement.”

The company offered a 2.5% pay increase, but the union had asked for 5% to keep up with inflation and cost of living in the Bay Area, White said.

“It’s rough for the blue-collar worker in the Bay Area, and we asked for a 5% bump to help us out a little bit with our medical at Kaiser, which went up 23% last year,” White said.

White said the company has already brought in about 100 replacement workers who are not trained to run the plants.

“This is at the detriment of the city of Richmond and the environment,” he said.

The company said it brought in qualified replacements starting with Sunday’s night shift.

“The employees who are operating the refinery during the strike have satisfied the necessary requirements to perform their designated jobs (including receiving on-the-job training from experienced employees/operators) so that the refinery will be operated safely and in compliance with all applicable laws,” Chevron spokesperson Tyler Kruzich said in an email.