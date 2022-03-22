EL SOBRANTE (KPIX) – An East Bay school principal tried to turn a symbol of hate into a positive civics lesson for his students after a neighbor across the street from his East Bay school hung an upside-down American flag with a swastika.

El Sobrante Christian School principal Scott Cox says the house which sits directly across from the K-12 school, has been filled with political signs and jargon for years, but this went too far.

Principal Cox said he noticed the large flag flying on Monday, and decided it would be a good opportunity for a teachable moment for students who have been asking about it.

“They know enough about the symbol to know it’s a very derogatory symbol, a very hateful symbol, a symbol that represents millions having been killed,” said Cox.

Tuesday, Cox held an assembly to talk about hate, educate students about the symbol and teach them about free speech.

The school also decided to put up the American flag on the flagpole as a response.

“I think it was the appropriate move. I really feel like the best way to combat hate speech is with correct speech. The best way to combat hateful messages or action is with love and understanding,” said Cox.

“My son asked what it means, and I told him I really didn’t know if he was expressing hate,” said parent Nate Rodon.

The flag has since been removed from the house.

While the swastika symbolizes hate, having it on their private property is free speech and does not violate the law. No matter how questionable it may be.

“This is also a case of our constitutional rights of free speech, we don’t want to violate that. At the same time, we have a right to free speech to tell what the horror represents of the swastika,” said Cox.

Cox said he also noticed Russian flags plastered outside the house.

So far, the person who lives at the house has not spoken out about the flag. There is a sign on the fence that says, ‘no trespassing.’