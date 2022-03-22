SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four teens have been arrested and three ghost guns seized following a San Francisco Mission Bay armed robbery, a pair of auto burglaries and a police vehicle pursuit.

San Francisco police said two 17-year-old male juveniles from East Palo Alto, 19-year-old Alex Clarks from Vallejo and 18-year-old Gabriel DeSouza from Richmond were being held on felony robbery and several other counts.

The juveniles were booked at the Juvenile Justice Center while Clarks and DeSouza were in San Francisco County jail.

According to investigators, officers from Southern Station responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of Terry A Francois Blvd. and Mission Bay Blvd. North at 4:10 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, the officers met with the victim who was robbed and assaulted by three unknown male suspects, who had fled the scene in a dark grey sedan. The victim, meanwhile, was treated on the scene for nonlife threatening injuries.

Hours later, plainclothes officers conducting an auto burglary abatement operation in the Fisherman’s Wharf/waterfront area spotted the dark grey sedan in the area of Columbus and Union Street.

The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the officers failed to yield. The suspect vehicle continued to drive away at a high rate of speed and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

After a brief pursuit, officers spotted the vehicle stopped on the 200 block of Pine Street. Four occupants exited the car and fled on foot into a parking garage.

Multiple units responded to the area. All four suspects were taken into custody. During the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspects and developed probable cause to arrest them for the robbery as well as two auto burglaries that occurred that evening.

Officers also located three unregistered, un-serialized firearms also known as “ghost guns.” The three firearms included a rifle and two pistols equipped with extended magazines.

While arrests have been made this remains and open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.