BAY POINT (CBS SF) — Two grass fires were burning Tuesday afternoon in Bay Point and one person was in custody in relation to the fires, authorities said.
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire was burning on the north side of Highway 4 near Willow Pass Road.
"These are the first significant fires of the season & an indicator of dangerous conditions," said Con Fire in a tweet.
A subsequent tweet said one of the fires was contained to approximately one acre and forward progress was stopped one the second fire at two-and-a-half acres.
This is a breaking news story. More information to be added as available.