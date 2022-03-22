STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) — An 18-year-old was dead and three other men were wounded in a late night shooting in Stockton as a surge in deadly violence continued in the city.
Stockton police said officers responded around 12:05 a.m. to a shooting in the 8100 block of West Lane. Upon arrival, they discovered four men — ages 18, 28, 29 and 46 — suffering from gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Temperatures To Soar To Record Levels; Are You Ready For The Heat?
The four were treated for their injuries, but the 18-year-old succumbed to his wounds. The other three were recovering at local hospitals. The teen’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.READ MORE: Alameda Police Identify Suspect In 1977 Cold Case Murder
No other information regarding a suspect or suspects or a possible motive has been released.MORE NEWS: Berkeley Police Arrest Young Man For Firing Gun In Park
Authorities asked that anyone with information surrounding the shooting to please call SPD at 209-937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.