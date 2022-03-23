SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A layer of low hanging fog rolled through the Golden Gate Bridge early Wednesday, cooling the region after a day in which at least eight temperature records tumbled across the Bay Area amid a Spring heat wave including a mark set in 1915 in San Jose.
The National Weather Service released a list of the new records set.
- Santa Rosa — 89 degrees topped the 86 set in 1926
- San Francisco International — 82 topped the 73 set in 2008
- Redwood City — 85 topped the 78 set in 1944
- Downtown Oakland — 85 topped the 77 set in 1984
- San Jose — 84 topped the 83 in 1915
- Gilroy — 85 topped the 83 set in 2015
- Salinas — 85 topped the 78 in 1931
- King City — 86 topped the 84 set in 1977
While temperatures along the Bay were cooler in the predawn hours, they would again be heating up as the fog burns off and we nearly equal to Tuesday in communities in the hills above the fog bank.
“We`re seeing a cooler trend in the 3 a.m. temperatures as compared to 24 hours ago,” weather service forecasters said “The biggest drop has been in the North Bay valleys where temperatures are running about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than this time yesterday… but we still had some observations of 70 in the overnight temperatures. As of 3 a.m., those foothill elevations have readings in the mid to upper.”READ MORE: Whale Entanglements Could Bring Early End To Dungeness Crab Fishing Season
A few records could fall on Wednesday.
“We could still see near to a few records broken at some of our official climate sites, but probably not as many as the 8 records broken yesterday,” the weather service said.MORE NEWS: Early Morning Fire Erupts Inside San Jose Hookah Lounge
A ridge of high pressure over Northern California was fueling the heat wave, but the spike in temperatures was not expected to linger. The ridge will weaken significantly by Thursday.