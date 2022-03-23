DUBLIN (CBS SF/AP) — Prosecutors announced this week that a fifth worker at a federal women’s prison in Dublin was charged with sexually abusing an inmate, and they say more arrests are coming.

Enrique Chavez, a food service foreman at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, is accused of touching an inmate’s breasts, buttocks and genitals in October 2020, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court.

Chavez was indicted on March 10, while a Bureau of Prisons task force was at Dublin speaking with inmates and staff about ways to eliminate a culture of abuse at the prison. He was arrested Sunday in Arizona and had been on administrative leave for several months.

“The government is currently investigating additional suspects for related crimes,” prosecutors said in court papers. Investigators were planning to execute multiple search warrants on Wednesday, they said.

Chavez is charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact, which carries a maximum punishment of up to two years in prison. Information on his arraignment and a lawyer who could comment on his behalf was not immediately available, according to a press release.

Chavez is the fifth employee at the prison to be charged with sexual abuse of inmates since last June. Others include the prison’s former warden and a chaplain. Two of the people who have been arrested have pleaded guilty so far.

READ MORE: Congressional Delegation Tours Dublin Federal Prison After Probe Uncovers Sex Abuse, Rape, Misconduct

“Holding a position of power comes with great responsibility. Chavez made a decision to abuse his authority and victimize inmates he was responsible for overseeing,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair in a press release. “Let this send a clear message that the FBI will investigate and hold accountable any and every individual who commits an act like this, regardless of your title or authority.”

Chavez’s indictment comes after the Justice Department and the Bureau of Prisons convened a task force of 18 senior executives to visit Dublin, examine conditions and meet with inmates and staff members.

“Correctional officers have a trusted responsibility to protect those under their authority,” said U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds. “Sexually abusing inmates is a betrayal of that responsibility and undermines a just penal system. My office is committed to pursuing charges against anyone – including federal employees – who abuse the public’s trust in violation of federal law.”

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.