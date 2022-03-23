SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office said Wednesday a motorcyclist who died earlier that week in a crash on Story Road in East San Jose was 25-year-old Diego Ruelas Castanon.
The crash was reported around 7:50 a.m. Monday on Story Road just west of Capitol Expressway, according to San Jose police.
Ruelas Castanon, a San Jose resident, was heading east on Story Road on a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle when it left the roadway, hit an electrical box and then a light pole, police said. Ruelas Castanon died at the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective Aldinger of the Police Department's traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.
