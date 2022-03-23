MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) announced on Wednesday the arrest of two suspected arsonists who reportedly set fires in the county over 48 hours.
The three vegetation fires – one set in Antioch and the other two in Bay Point – resulted in the arrests of two alleged transients, both detained in the vicinity of the fires.READ MORE: Vehicle Driver Shot Dead In Pleasant Hill; Suspect Vehicle Sought
On Monday, fire crews responded to a wildfire burning near the soundwall by Larkspur Drive in Antioch. One man, 27-year-old Jason McGee, was seen near the fires. After being detained and questioned, authorities said he admitted to starting the wildfire.
A witness later testified that they saw McGee light another wildfire the Friday before. Law enforcement then arrested McGee on two charges of arson and booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility.READ MORE: SFPD: Suspect In Mission District Attempted Armed Robbery Arrested, Stolen Gun Seized
READ MORE: 1 Person Arrested After Grass Fires Burn In Bay Point Near Highway 4
The next day, Con Fire responded to two wildfires burning along Highway 4 in Bay Point. Crews arrived and learned from a witness that a transient started the fires before fleeing the scene. With the help of a drone, authorities located and detained 25-year-old Emanuel Serrano, who was hiding in vegetation in a nearby hill.
After the witness confirmed seeing Serrano start the fires, he was arrested, charged with two counts of arson, and bookedin into the Martinez Detention Facility.MORE NEWS: Medical Board Revokes License Of Santa Rosa Psychiatrist Following Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations
To report possible arson in Contra Costa County, call the arson tip line at 1-866-50-ARSON.