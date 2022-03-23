SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A one-alarm fire erupted inside a San Jose Hookah lounge early Wednesday, nearly gutting the building before firefighters were able to bring the flames under control.
San Jose Fire officials said crews responded to a call of a blaze at the 724 Hookah Lounge located at 398 E. Santa Clara St. at around 4:15 a.m.
When crews arrived on the scene, they found the building fully involved in flames and smoke. They immediately evacuated five residents from an adjacent apartment building and went to work at preventing the blaze from spreading to other businesses in the heavily commercial neighborhood.
The fire was knocked down in less than hour. No injuries were reported. Cause of the fire remains under investigation.