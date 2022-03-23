MARTINEZ (KPIX) — A handful of fires burned Tuesday and two may have been the work of an arsonist. ConFire did make one arrest and that suspect is expected to be charged with two counts of arson. ConFire is saying this is the earliest it has seen significant vegetation fires in Contra Costa County.

Weather forecasters had predicted the Bay Area would experience hot temperatures this week and firefighters they got a preview of what fire season will look like in 2022.

Little league baseball is in full swing and people were out enjoying ice cream in these summer like temperatures. Looks like a picture perfect day but the problem is we’re just at the beginning of spring.

“We’re not even in spring and it’s super hot. Very very hot,” say Steve and Enzo Polacco of Marin.

The high temperatures also gave firefighters a glimpse of what this summer may look like.

Steve Hill, the Public Information Officer with ConFire says, “The situation is going to get worse. I would say we are looking at what’s going to be another very dangerous fire season this year.”

According to ConFire, an arsonist ignited two blazes on the north side of Highway 4 near Willow Pass Road, burning a total of more than 3 acres.

“The bad news here is it’s past mid March and we got grass that clearly is ready to burn out there,” says Hill.

Fuel moisture levels have already dropped in the 20% range and without any rain it continues to fall quickly.

“Every season in the past several years has been incrementally more dangerous. The fire weather starts earlier and lasted longer,” says Hill. “The fire conditions have been more unpredictable and fires have been more eratic.”

The message to the public is the same as it has been every year, create defensible space to give firefighters a chance to save your home. Some residents though say with increased fire danger, they are also thinking about other alternatives.

“The fire marshall was like the main thing he sees in big fire zones of the houses that are standing are there ones that have sprinklers period,” says Elizabeth Polacco.