PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A person was shot dead while driving a vehicle in Pleasant Hill Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The shooting happened along Taylor Blvd. between Grayson Rd. and Withers Ave., according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire).
The victim was in a gray or black Mercedes and the suspect vehicle was described as a black BMW, Con Fire said. Medics arrived at the scene at 1:17 p.m. and but despite life-saving efforts the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting happened in an unincorporated area of Pleasant Hill and the case was turned over to the sheriff’s department. Deputies were looking for a black BMW SUV with multiple people aboard.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.