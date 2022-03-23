PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A group of Danville burglary suspects were arrested Wednesday after abandoning their vehicle in Pleasanton following a chase along Interstate Highway 680, police said.
Police converged on the area of Bernal Ave. and W. Lagoon Rd. just west of the Bernal exit off I-680 at around 11:30 a.m. Neighborhood streets in the area were closed and officers holding rifles and a K9 unit were seen searching a grassy area south of Bernal Ave. and between W. Lagoon and the highway.
According to Pleasanton police, about an hour earlier, officers had responded to an auto burglary report with the victim saying several items including a garage door opener were stolen from her vehicle. During the investigation, the victim received an alarm notification from her home in Danville.
Police in Danville were alerted of a possible burglary underway and the suspect vehicle was located and followed onto southbound I-680, police said.
The was traveling at a high rate of speed when it exited at Bernal Ave. and crashed, with the occupants fleeing from the vehicle. The victim's property was found inside.
The suspects were later located in the area trying to hire a ride-hailing service after community members saw them and notified police.
As of 2:15 p.m., Pleasanton police said all streets in the area had been reopened.
