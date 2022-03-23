Watch Live NowSupreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Faces Confirmation Hearing
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Interstate Highway 680, Pleasanton, Pleasanton Police Department

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police activity in Pleasanton has shut down streets near Interstate Highway 680 Wednesday.

Officers were converging on the area of Bernal Ave. and W. Lagoon Rd. just west of the Bernal exit off I-680.

READ MORE: Suspect in at Least 11 South Bay Armed Robberies Arrested in Sunnyvale

Pleasanton police said the area was closed to traffic and urged people to avoid the area.

READ MORE: San Francisco 49ers Re-Sign Jordan Willis To 1-Year Contract

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

MORE NEWS: Man Shot Dead, Woman Critically Hurt in Shocking Attack at Stockton Home; Young Girl Pistol-Whipped

 