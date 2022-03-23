SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/AP) — The San Francisco 49ers re-signed free agent defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year contract on Wednesday.
Willis had 5 1/2 sacks with 28 tackles and one forced fumble in 17 games for San Francisco over the past two seasons.
Willis was suspended for the first six games last season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He had three sacks in 10 games after returning and also played in all three playoff games. His blocked punt in the divisional round win over Green Bay set up a touchdown.
Willis has 8 1/2 career sacks in 60 career games with Cincinnati, the Jets and the 49ers.
