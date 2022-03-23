SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a $6.25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
He will earn $3 million in salary both this season and next. The deal, which avoids arbitration, includes a $3.5 million club option for the 2024 season with a $250,000 buyout.READ MORE: Police Activity Shuts Down Streets in Pleasanton Near Interstate 680
The 35-year-old Ruf batted .271 with 16 homers and 43 RBIs for the 107-win NL West champions last season.READ MORE: Suspect in at Least 11 South Bay Armed Robberies Arrested in Sunnyvale
Ruf is scheduled to make an annual donation to the Giants Community Fund — $15,000 in both 2022 and 2023 and $17,500 in 2024.
“Maybe from the outside,” manager Gabe Kapler said when asked if he thought Ruf was underappreciated. “Not from the inside. His teammates and our coaching staff and our front office think he just rakes.”MORE NEWS: San Francisco 49ers Re-Sign Jordan Willis To 1-Year Contract
San Francisco also avoided arbitration by giving one-year contracts to catcher Curt Casali for $2.6 million, right-hander Dominic Leone for $2.25 million and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski for $3.7 million.