SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Tenants and landlords in unincorporated areas of Santa Cruz County received an extension on rent relief Tuesday, after the county’s board of supervisors unanimously approved added protections for those who still face pandemic-related housing issues.
The decision comes as a March 31 expiration date looms for the state rent relief program, which directs tenants and landlords to use before filing any court action.
According to a county news release, the supervisors’ decision authorizes up to $500,000 to a fund for “housing-related community resources, potentially including legal assistance and mediation, flexible financial assistance, tenant rights education and counseling, or housing-related problem solving and case management services.”
The release encouraged tenants to apply for the COVID-19 Rent Relief program at HousingIsKey.com as soon as possible. The program also includes funding assistance for landlords.
The deadline to apply is March 31.
In addition, the Self-Help Center of Santa Cruz County Superior Court remains a valuable resource for tenants and landlords facing potential legal issues.
County officials said local evictions remain low, with just 23 cases filed during the first two months of 2022. In total during the pandemic, nearly $16 million has been paid to local landlords for rent owed due to pandemic-related job or income losses, with an average award exceeding $10,000.
