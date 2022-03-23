SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott appeared before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday to present a progress report on how his department is doing in its efforts to meet dozens of recommendations by the Department of Justice.

The DOJ stepped in with those reform goals in 2016 in response to high-profile police killings.

Chief Scott acknowledged progress in some areas and wide disparities in others.

SFPD data showed people were ten times as likely to be searched by its officers than white people in 2021, and more likely to have force used against them by SFPD.

Though the numbers showed wide gaps in some of these categories, they also demonstrated that use of force cases within SFPD dropped by 59 percent since 2016, and over the last three years SFPD officers have stopped black people less often.

Chief Scott said the department is still working on completing some of the 272 recommendations from the DOJ, but was pressed by several of the supervisors about the ongoing disparities.

Supervisor Shamann Walton and others pressed Scott on why the department hadn’t seen swifter change.

“If the department has met so many of its DOJ goals and recommendations but we still have major racial and class disparities in race in terms of use of force, complaints and stops, that means that something is definitely not aligning,” Walton said.

“Some of these I think you will see over time. We are going in the right direction, in my opinion, but there is certainly more to do,” Scott said.

The California Attorney General’s office is reviewing SFPD’s progress on the reforms…and Chief Scott says much of the work is still ongoing, including reforming the department’s use of force policy and recruiting practices.